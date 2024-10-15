AP VoteCast: How Americans voted in 2020, and what it could mean for 2024

WASHINGTON (AP) — As Election Day draws nearer, Vice President Kamala Harris is trying to maintain the racially diverse coalition of voters who were driven four years ago by fierce opposition to Donald Trump and anxiety over a surging, deadly pandemic. Trump, meanwhile, is looking to make further gains among groups where he showed strength in 2020, like men without college degrees, and erode Harris’ support among key demographics like Hispanic Americans. AP VoteCast, a sweeping survey of the electorate, tells the story of how President Joe Biden won and how Trump lost in 2020 — and what those results could mean for the 2024 election.

