Al Roker and his oldest daughter, Courtney, team up on a cookbook that celebrates their family

NEW YORK (AP) — Al Roker and his oldest daughter, Courtney, are naturals to collaborate on a food project, and they’ve done just that. Roker often leads the cooking segment on the “Today” show. Courtney is a professional chef. They’ve now worked together on a new cookbook, “Al Roker’s Recipes to Live By.” Each dish seems to open a window on the Roker clan. There’s the Crunchy Cornmeal-Fried White Fish dish inspired by Al’s father. Or the Sweet Potato Poon by Al’s mother, or the Italian Rice Cake by son-in-law Wes’ great-grandmother. Very often, there were no recipes written down so Courtney had to reverse-engineer them.

