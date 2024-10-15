$55 million plan to give Notre Dame area a green facelift is part of Paris-wide eco plan

PARIS (AP) — Notre Dame is gearing up to reopen its doors in December as Paris is on the verge of a remarkable eco-revival. The plans are bringing nature back to the forefront of the City of Light and go beyond just restoring the cathedral’s iconic spire and medieval charm. The city announced plans Tuesday to revamp Notre Dame’s surroundings to the tune of 50 million euros or $55 million into a serene and green oasis. The project echoes a broader and post-Olympics eco-facelift that’s reshaping Paris from its historic monuments to its bustling avenues.

