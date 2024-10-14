Udine on high alert ahead of Italy’s match against Israel

UDINE, Italy (AP) — The city of Udine is on high alert as Italy prepares to host Israel in a competitive soccer match. The Nations League match is being played among the backdrop of the ongoing situation in the Middle East, which has spread to Lebanon after more than a year-long war in Gaza. It is the first match Israel has played outside neutral Hungary this year. That includes last month’s away game against Belgium in the Nations League after the Belgian soccer federation refused to host the match for security reasons. Fewer than 12,000 tickets have been sold for Italy’s match against Israel amid stringent security measures. There is a pro-Palestine demonstration planned for 5 p.m. local time in the city center, just under four hours before the match kicks off.

