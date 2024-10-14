Two men shot during Pennsylvania assassination attempt on Trump say Secret Service failed them

BUTLER, Pa. (AP) — Two men who were shot during the first assassination attempt on Donald Trump this summer say the U.S. Secret Service failed in protecting the former president and other bystanders at the campaign rally in Pennsylvania. Fifty-seven-year-old David Dutch, an ex-Marine, and 74-year-old James Copenhaver told NBC News in an interview Monday they were excited to be sitting in the bleachers behind Trump at the fairgrounds in Butler on July 13 when gunshots rang out and they were hit. Another man was killed in the shooting while shielding his family. Trump was wounded in the ear.

