The UN says over 400,000 children in Lebanon have been displaced in 3 weeks by war

BEIRUT (AP) — A top official with the U.N. children’s agency says more than 400,000 children in Lebanon have been displaced in the past three weeks. He warns of a “lost generation” in the small country grappling with multiple crises and now in the middle of war. UNICEF’s deputy executive director for humanitarian actions tells The Associated Press that more than 100 children have been killed and over 800 wounded in the three weeks since Israel escalated its campaign against the Lebanon-based Hezbollah militant group, including launching a ground invasion.

