Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attend Game 1 of ALCS at Yankee Stadium

NEW YORK (AP) — Turns out, Taylor and Travis like to watch a little baseball, too. Pop superstar Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, were at Yankee Stadium for Game 1 of the American League Championship Series between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees. The famous couple sat together in a suite down the right-field line. Kelce went to high school in Cleveland Heights, Ohio. It was the second major sporting event they’ve attended in New York City over the past five-plus weeks. The couple also sat in a box to watch the men’s final at the U.S. Open tennis tournament on Sept. 8 in Queens.

