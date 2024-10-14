Miriam Adelson’s $1 million donation to Gov. Kemp’s PAC could help Trump in Georgia

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Republican megadonor Miriam Adelson has contributed $1 million to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s political action committee. Adelson’s money is being used to fuel Kemp’s Hardworking Americans PAC, which is aimed at helping former President Donald Trump tap into a state where the Republican finds himself in a close battle with Vice President Kamala Harris. Trump and Kemp have fought a tense battle for years, as Trump has promoted baseless theories suggesting he had carried Georgia, not narrowly lost it, while Kemp has suggested the former president move on. The development with Adelson is another sign that Kemp and Trump’s political relationship is on the mend.

