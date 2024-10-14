King Charles III set to visit Australia and Samoa on a trip spanning a dozen time zones

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III will travel halfway around the world to Samoa this month to take his seat as the head of the Commonwealth and highlight the existential threat climate change poses for Pacific island nations. Charles who is 75 years old and battling cancer will also return to Australia. The country played a key role in Charles’ adolescence. It gave him the chance to be an almost normal teenager during the six months he spent at Timbertop school outside Melbourne in the 1960s. The visit marks the first time since he assumed the throne that Charles will visit one of the 14 countries outside the United Kingdom where the British monarch is head of state.

