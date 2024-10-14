Iceland is headed for a snap election after its governing coalition collapses

LONDON (AP) — Iceland appears headed for a snap election after Prime Minister Bjarni Benediktsson pulled the plug on the Nordic nation’s fragile governing coalition. National broadcaster RUV reports that the prime minister is expected to ask President Halla Tomasdottir on Monday to formally dissolve Iceland’s parliament for an election on Nov. 30. Benediktsson’s center-right Independence Party has governed since April with the centrist Progressive Party and the Left Green Movement. He said the coalition partners disagreed over issues including immigration, energy policy and the economy. Iceland is a wind-lashed island near the Arctic Circle with a population of about 385,000.

