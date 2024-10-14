EU targets top Iran officials and airlines, accusing them of supplying drones and missiles to Russia

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has imposed sanctions on Iran’s deputy defense minister, senior Revolutionary Guard members and three airlines. The 27-nation bloc accuses them of supplying drones, missiles and other equipment to Russia for use in its war against Ukraine. Deputy Defense Minister Seyed Hamzeh Ghalandari is one of seven senior officials now banned from traveling in Europe and whose assets in the bloc were frozen. The EU said Monday that he is “involved in the development of Iran’s (drone) and missile program.” Iran Air, Mahan Air and Saha Airlines had their assets frozen. The EU says their planes were used to transfer Iranian-made drones and ”related technologies” to Russia for use in its war against Ukraine.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.