Historic Jersey Shore amusement park closes after generations of family thrills

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (AP) — A beloved boardwalk amusement park at the Jersey shore is shutting down. Gillian’s Wonderland Pier in Ocean City was to close Sunday night after generations of anchoring the vacation scene for families from Philadelphia, New York and southern New Jersey. Jay Gillian, the city’s mayor, says he tried his best to keep the park open, but determined the attraction his family ran for generations is no longer viable. It is currently owned by a hotel company, but Ocean City has already rejected a plan by that company to build a hotel nearby. Gillian’s family has operated amusement rides and attractions on the Ocean City boardwalk for 94 years.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.