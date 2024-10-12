Ukrainian recruiters descend on Kyiv’s nightlife in search of men not registered for conscription
Associated Press
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian military recruitment officers have raided restaurants, bars and a concert hall in Kyiv, checking military registration documents and detaining men who are not in compliance. Local media reported Saturday that officers intercepted men leaving a concert by Ukrainian rock band Okean Elzy and some were forcibly detained. It is unusual for such raids to take place in the capital, and reflects Ukraine’s dire need for fresh recruits. Raids also reportedly took place in clubs and restaurants in other cities. All Ukrainian men aged 25-60 are eligible for conscription, and men aged 18-60 are not allowed to leave the country.