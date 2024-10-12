Harris goes to North Carolina, plans to hold Sunday campaign event in state hit hard by hurricane

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is meeting with Black leaders in North Carolina and will attend church in the state ahead of a rally. The weekend trip is her second time in the battleground state after it was struck by Hurricane Helene, with Harris stepping back into campaign mode in a place that many Democrats see as a potential pick-up in November’s election. The Democratic presidential nominee went to North Carolina last week to survey the destruction caused by Helene and pledged assistance for its victims. She plans to attend church Sunday as part of a “Souls to the Polls” effort in Greenville, a city of roughly 90,000 people on the coastal plain of a state that narrowly backed Republican Donald Trump in 2020.

