Ariana Grande hosts ‘SNL’ for the first time since the last female presidential nominee

Ariana Grande hosted “Saturday Night Live” for the first time since 2016. She says in her monologue that she once again finds herself on the stage at the 30 Rock studio in New York with the possibility of a female president, and maybe the second time is the charm. Former cast member Maya Rudolph has returned for the third straight week to play Vice President Kamala Harris. She has been joined again by Andy Samberg as Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff and Dana Carvey as President Joe Biden. They teamed up against team Trump for an election edition of “The Family Feud.” Stevie Nicks is the show’s musical guest for the first time since 1983.

