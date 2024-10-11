Trump heads to Colorado to drive his ant-immigration message

Donald Trump is spending time in a Colorado suburb away from battleground states. He’s aiming to tie the arrivals of migrants to a perception of chaos in the heartland. He continues to double down on his pledge to carry out the largest deportation operation in U.S. history. Trump’s rally on Friday in Aurora, Colorado, marks the first time either presidential campaign has visited this state that votes reliably Democratic in statewide races. Trump has been consistently loud in his statements on immigration. And over the last few months, he has pinpointed specific smaller communities that have seen large arrivals of migrants, where tensions are flaring over resources.

