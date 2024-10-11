Third-party candidate Cornel West loses bid to get on Pennsylvania’s presidential ballot

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A federal judge is turning down third-party candidate Cornel West’s request to be put on Pennsylvania’s presidential ballot. U.S. District Judge Nicholas Ranjan in an order issued late Thursday expressed sympathy for West’s claim but said it’s too close to Election Day and too late to make changes. West is a liberal academic currently serving as professor of philosophy and Christian practice at Union Theological Seminary in New York. He would likely draw far more votes away from Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris than from Republican former President Donald Trump in the key battleground state. West’s lawyers say they will appeal.

