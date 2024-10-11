New arrests revive concern that nonviolent political protesters in Myanmar may be tortured

BANGKOK (AP) — Concern is rising that two nonviolent activists opposed to military rule in Myanmar are at high risk of torture after being arrested in raids this week in Yangon, the country’s biggest city. The leader of a protest group said Paing Phyo Min, one of its members, and Shein Wai Aung, another participant in peaceful protests, were arrested separately on Wednesday night. Four other young activists were arrested just hours after participating in a brief Sept. 19 protest in Yangon against high commodity prices and military conscription. The arrests are a reminder that even as the military engages in armed combat against pro-democracy guerrillas and ethnic rebels in the countryside and remote areas, they also seek to bottle up political opposition in major urban areas.

