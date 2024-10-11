Local schools preparing for Red Ribbon week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Local schools are spreading the word on saying no to drugs ahead of Red Ribbon Week.

The Yuma County Anti-Drug coalition has paired up with Jay’s Party Shop to send boxes to almost 50 schools.

These boxes contain kits for schools to assemble their own red balloon ribbons to be on display.

“We want these kids to remember that every single day that they should remember to say no to drugs it’s just really important for our community to stay healthy, and happy, and safe," said Joanne Fiser, the executive Director of the the Yuma County Anti-Drug Coalition.

Red Ribbon Week runs from October 23 to the end of the month.