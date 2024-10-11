If you let your flood insurance lapse and then got hit by Helene, you may be able to renew it

WASHINGTON (AP) — Residents in states hit by Hurricane Helene who had coverage through the federal flood insurance program but let it lapse before the storm hit may be able to renew it and still be covered from the impact. The Federal Emergency Management Agency said late Thursday that certain policyholders in seven states affected by Helene whose policies lapsed now have extra time to renew. Usually people with policies in the National Flood Insurance Program get a 30-day grace period after policies expire when they can renew and still be covered. The agency is extending that until Nov. 26. Congress created the federal flood insurance program more than 50 years ago when many private insurers stopped offering policies in high-risk areas.

