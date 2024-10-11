FIFA urged to put more human rights scrutiny into 2034 World Cup deal with Saudi Arabia
AP Sports Writer
ZURICH (AP) — In two months’ time FIFA is set to confirm Saudi Arabia as the host of the 2034 World Cup. The world soccer body was urged again Friday to allow independent scrutiny of the kingdom’s human rights obligations for the tournament. A group of law and human rights experts plus Saudi activists abroad want FIFA to mandate ongoing reviews into the 2034 World Cup hosting contract plus a termination clause. The would-be advisers want FIFA president Gianni Infantino to learn from how Qatar was picked to host the 2022 World Cup. Qatar won in 2010 when FIFA gave little thought to legal safeguards and reputational challenges.