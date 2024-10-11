Basketball Hall of Fame to induct 13-member class led by Vince Carter and Chauncey Billups

A look at the 13-member class of 2024 being enshrined Sunday in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame:

Vince Carter

An eight-time All-Star during his NBA-record 22 seasons. The NBA Rookie of the Year in 1999, Carter is the only player to play in four different decades. He won an Olympic gold medal and a slam dunk title in 2000 and holds the single-season scoring records for both the Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets.

Chauncey Billups

The No. 3 pick in the 1997 draft was a five-time All-Star and the MVP of the 2004 NBA Finals. Nicknamed “Mr. Big Shot” for his play in the clutch, Billups shot 89.4% from the free throw line, sixth-best in NBA history. He currently coaches the Portland Trail Blazers.

Michael Cooper

The NBA Defensive Player of the Year in 1987 and a five-time selection to the All-Defensive first team. Larry Bird called the swingman the toughest defensive player he faced. Cooper won five championships as a player with the Lakers and two more as coach of the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks.

Walter Davis

The career scoring leader for the Phoenix Suns was an All-Star six times in his 15 NBA seasons. Davis was the 1978 Rookie of the Year after averaging 24.2 points in his first season. Won an Olympic gold medal in 1976 while at North Carolina before being the No. 5 pick in the 1977 draft.

Dick Barnett

Helped the New York Knicks win NBA championships in 1970 and 1973. Barnett also won three straight NAIA national championships from 1957-59 with Tennessee A&I University, when the Tigers became the first HBCU to win a national title. Was an All-Star in 1968 while with the Knicks, one of his three teams in a 14-year career.

Seimone Augustus

The No. 1 pick in the 2006 WNBA draft was an All-Star eight times in her 15 seasons. Helped the Minnesota Lynx win four WNBA championships and was the MVP of the 2011 WNBA Finals. Led LSU to three straight Final Fours and was the college player of the year in both 2005 and 2006.

Michele Timms

Played with the Phoenix Mercury in 1997 during the WNBA’s inaugural season and helped them reach the WNBA Finals the next year. Won an Olympic bronze medal in 1996 and a silver in 2000 while playing for Australia. The point guard is already a member of the Sport Australia, Women’s Basketball and FIBA Halls of Fame.

Bo Ryan

Won four Division III national titles before moving up to the Division I level at Wisconsin. Led the Badgers to back-to-back Final Fours in 2014 and 2015. Finished went 747-233 in his 32 seasons, including 364-130 with Wisconsin, where he won four Big Ten regular-season titles and three in the conference tournament.

Charles Smith

Smith won nine Louisiana state high school championships and is the state’s career leader in coaching victories. Led Peabody Magnet High School to 41-0 seasons in 2004 and 2010, winning national coach of the year honors from ESPN the latter time. Previously inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame and the National High School Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

Harley Redin

Went 431-66 with six AAU national championships in 18 seasons coaching the Wayland Baptist women’s basketball team. Had 17 top-five finishes. Redin was 110-2 during his first four seasons with the program and had two undefeated seasons. Also coached the U.S. women’s national team.

Jerry West

Will become a three-time Hall of Famer, having previously been inducted as a player and as part of the 1960 U.S. team that won an Olympic gold medal. This honor is for West’s work as an executive. He helped the Los Angeles Lakers win eight championships in that role before becoming general manager of the Memphis Grizzlies, and won Executive of the Year awards with both teams. Also was an executive with the Golden State Warriors for two of their championships.

Doug Collins

Was a four-time All-Star as a player with the Philadelphia 76ers who later won more than 400 games as a coach. Collins coached Michael Jordan in both Chicago and Washington, and also coached Philadelphia and Detroit. Collins was one of basketball’s best TV analysts, working the 2008 and 2012 Olympics with NBC and also calling NBA games for CBS, TNT and TBS.

Herb Simon

The longest-tenured owner in NBA history. Bought the Indiana Pacers along with his brother, Mel, in 1983. Helped the Pacers become a perennial Eastern Conference contender in the mid-1990s and reach their lone NBA Finals in 2000.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba