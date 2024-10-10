Skip to Content
Tracking cooling temperatures for the days ahead

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - The Imperial County APCD has issued an Air Quality Alert in the Imperial Valley due to high levels of ozone (smog).

This will stay in effect until 8 p.m. TONIGHT.

Our overall weather pattern set-up, we will slowly start to feel more relief day by day. There are no major changes expected in the days ahead just noticeably cooler temperatures in the foreseeable future.

Even though our temperatures are on a downward trend, they will still be staying above average into next week. 

Mostly clear and dry conditions will persist with double-digit highs moving in as early as Sunday.

DROUGHT UPDATE: Our short-term drought conditions continue to worsen here in the Desert Southwest.

This week pretty much all of the Desert Southwest is now experiencing moderate conditions and a big chunk of La Paz is now in the severe category.

Read more about our latest drought conditions for Arizona and California.

Melissa Zaremba

