Suspects accused of scamming Yuma victims by transferring gold bars

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A group of people were arrested after accusations being of involved in a tech support scam with gold bars in multiple locations including Yuma.

Five people were indicted and accused of calling elderly victims, claiming the victims' retirement accounts have been compromised and to transfer funds to keep their accounts secure. Some transfers were made with gold bars from the victims to be picked up by the suspects.

A few victims were from Yuma and Scottsdale.

“This case is another example of the FBI being able to stop the scam before a victim gets robbed out of his or her life savings,” said Special Agent in Charge Ashley T. Johnson of the FBI St. Louis Division. “We’ve been successful in protecting victims when family members, friends or businesses become suspicious and immediately notify the FBI in time for us to intervene.”

The scam was said to have made at least $8 million from victims in at least ten states.