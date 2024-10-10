Residents clean up and figure out what’s next after Milton

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Florida residents are continuing to repair the damage caused by Hurricane Milton and figure out what to do next. The storm smashed through coastal communities, tore homes to pieces, flooded streets and spawned a barrage of deadly tornadoes. At least eight people are dead, but many are relieved Milton wasn’t worse. The hurricane spared Tampa a direct hit, and the lethal storm surge that scientists feared never materialized. The state’s vital tourism industry is beginning to return to normal. Florida theme parks including Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando and SeaWorld planned to reopen Friday.

