Migration through Darien Gap increased in September, led by Venezuelans after the election

PANAMA CITY, Panama (AP) — The number of migrants crossing the Darien Gap, a rugged jungle passage between Colombia and Panama, increased significantly in September. Human rights organization Refugees International says in a report published Friday that the jump comes at a time when there’s less capacity to assist migrants. It says the Venezuelan government crackdown in the wake of the July 28, 2024 elections has led to an increase in immigration. Records show that 25,111 migrants crossed last month, 51% more than in August with more than 80% of them Venezuelans.

