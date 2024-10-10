Gadsden superintendent, Lizette Esparza, advocates for Hispanic students

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Lizette Esparza, superintendent of Gadsden Elementary School District, has dedicated over 20 years to the education of young children. Her work focuses on advocating for the 97% of students in her district who are Hispanic and English language learners.

Esparza’s journey in education began as a teacher, and through her dedication and hard work, she now holds the leadership role of superintendent.

“In my current role, I’m able to advocate for our young children,” Esparza says. “I’m able to advocate and bring and be a part of change in and with policies, making sure we value the culture of all of our children.”

As part of Hispanic Heritage Month, Esparza reflects on her roots. Raised by migrant agricultural workers, she credits her own teachers for inspiring her to pursue a career in education.

“The impact that teachers had on me made me want to do the same for our children,” Esparza shares. “I want to make sure that we continue celebrating our culture. I want to make sure that our students are proud of where they are coming from.”

Esparza also hopes to see more representation from the Hispanic community in leadership roles, encouraging individuals to take on positions of influence.

“I would like to see more Hispanics, more Latinos participating in decision-making,” she says. “Running for office so that we are able to bring more minorities to the decision-making that happens.”

Lizette Esparza remains a dedicated advocate for her community, working to ensure that Hispanic students feel empowered and proud of their heritage.