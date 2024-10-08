Woman accusing Vince McMahon of sexual abuse asks WWE to waive confidentiality agreements

A woman who accused former WWE chief Vince McMahon of sexual battery and trafficking in a lawsuit is now asking him and the wrestling company to waive nondisclosure agreements with other current and former employees and contractors. Janel Grant sued WWE, McMahon and another company executive in January. Her lawyer says the goal of the request made late Monday is to allow others to potentially come forward with similar accusations. A spokesperson for McMahon declined to comment. WWE and its parent companies did not immediately return messages. McMahon denies Grant’s allegations. He resigned as chairman of WWE’s parent company a day after the suit was filed.

