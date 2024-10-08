Raiders’ Christian Wilkins heading to IR after foot surgery, AP source says

AP Sports Writer

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins is heading to injured reserve after undergoing surgery for a broken foot and will be out indefinitely, a person with knowledge of the situation said Tuesday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no announcement had been made.

Wilkins was hurt in Sunday’s 34-18 loss at Denver. He suffered a Jones fracture — a break of the bone that connects the pinkie toe to the base of the foot.

Going on IR means Wilkins must miss at least the next four games. The Raiders host Pittsburgh on Sunday.

This is the latest blow to the Raiders’ defensive front. Defensive end Malcolm Koonce is out for the season because of a torn ACL, and pass rusher Maxx Crosby missed a game because of a high ankle sprain before returning to face the Broncos.

The Raiders also have been short-handed at linebacker, with Divine Deablo (oblique) and Luke Masterson (knee) not playing against the Broncos.

Wilkins, one of the NFL’s top interior defensive linemen, was Las Vegas’ most noted free agent signing this year, agreeing to a four-year, $110 million contract that included $82.75 million guaranteed.

He played the previous five seasons for Miami and is coming off a year in which he had nine sacks and 23 quarterback hits. Wilkins has two sacks and six QBs hits this season.

