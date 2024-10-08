Oprah Winfrey selects Lisa Marie Presley’s posthumous memoir as her next book club selection

NEW YORK (AP) — Oprah Winfrey has chosen Lisa Marie Presley’s posthumous memoir as her next book club selection. Winfrey also made a trip to the famed Graceland estate in Memphis, Tennessee, to meet with Presley’s daughter and Elvis and Priscilla Presley’s granddaughter, actor Riley Keough. Lisa Marie Presley’s “From Here to the Great Unknown,” completed by Keough after Presley died unexpectedly in 2023, was published Tuesday. Winfrey’s interview with Keough, which will include rare family photos, home videos and audio recordings made by Lisa Marie Presley, will air Tuesday night at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS.

