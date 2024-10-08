France’s fragile new government faces a no-confidence vote as far right offers critical support

PARIS (AP) — France’s minority government is expected to survive a no-confidence vote on Tuesday in a test for conservative Prime Minister Michel Barnier, forced to rely on the far right’s good will to be able to stay in power. It comes as Barnier’s fragile government faces a major challenge to get a budget for next year approved with no majority at parliament. The no-confidence motion was brought by 192 lawmakers of a left-wing coalition, the New Popular Front. It needs 289 votes to pass. The far-right National Rally group, which counts 125 lawmakers, has said it would abstain. The National Assembly is divided into three major blocs, none of them having an outright majority.

