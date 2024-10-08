Five Russian climbers die in a fall on the world’s seventh-highest peak
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Five Russian mountaineers who appeared to have fallen on the world’s seventh-highest peak have died. An expedition organizer confirmed the deaths. They were climbing Mount Dhaulagiri in Nepal and had been missing since Sunday. A rescue helicopter spotted their bodies on Tuesday. INo decision has been made about bringing the bodies down from the mountain, which would require extensive planning, manpower and equipment. Two of the slimbers had actually reached the summit, but the rest turned back. Radio contact was lost between them and the team members at the base camp.