Five Russian climbers die in a fall on the world’s seventh-highest peak

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Five Russian mountaineers who appeared to have fallen on the world’s seventh-highest peak have died. An expedition organizer confirmed the deaths. They were climbing Mount Dhaulagiri in Nepal and had been missing since Sunday. A rescue helicopter spotted their bodies on Tuesday. INo decision has been made about bringing the bodies down from the mountain, which would require extensive planning, manpower and equipment. Two of the slimbers had actually reached the summit, but the rest turned back. Radio contact was lost between them and the team members at the base camp.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.