The blood drive is scheduled for October 10 from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

The new location will be at Yuma Civic Center (1440 W Desert Hills Drive).

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A blood drive at Cibola High School has been moved a different location due to air conditioning issues.

