YUHSD Governing Board Candidates participating in public forum

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma community will have a chance to understand the ideas and intentions of candidates for the Yuma Union High School District Governing Board.

The Colorado River Tea Party is hosting a forum with the public asking candidates questions.

The event takes place October 7 at 6 p.m. at Community Christian Church.

The forum is non-partisan and a member from the tea party shares how this will give insight into the minds of the candidates.

“For the citizens to see and recognize who has the strongest ability to serve on the Yuma Union High School Board and that’s who we want to elect, those that are understanding," said Gilbert Hernandez, the chairman of the Colorado River Tea Party.

We’ll update you tonight at ten with more on this evening's event.