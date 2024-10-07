Ukraine strikes a Russian oil hub as Zelenskyy says the war is in ‘a very important phase’

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s military claims it struck a major oil terminal in Crimea that provides fuel for Russia’s war effort. The strike on Monday came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the war has entered an important phase and both sides face the issue of how to sustain their costly war of attrition. Ukraine’s General Staff says the oil terminal on the south coast of the Russia-occupied Crimea Peninsula has been supplying the Russian army. It said the strike was part of an ongoing effort to undermine Russia’s military and economic potential and impair its ability to support front-line units, especially in the eastern Donetsk region where the main Russian battlefield effort is stretching weary Ukrainian forces.

