Thousands survived a brutal gang attack in Haiti that killed 70. Now they face an uncertain future

PONT-SONDÉ, Haiti (AP) — Thousands of Haitians are facing an uncertain future after surviving a brutal gang attack last week in a small town that killed at least 70 people. More than 6,000 survivors have fled Pont-Sondé in Haiti’s central region, where massacres of such magnitude were once unheard of. Many people have found temporary shelter with relatives, but hundreds of others have nowhere to go. They join more than 700,000 people already left homeless in recent years by gang violence across Haiti. The Gran Grif gang, whose leader has been sanctioned by the United States, is blamed for the attack.

