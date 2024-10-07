Supreme Court rejects Republican-led challenge to Biden effort to ease voter registration

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has turned away a challenge from Republican state lawmakers in Pennsylvania to a Biden administration executive order that is intended to boost voter registration. The justices did not comment Monday in rejecting an appeal from the Republicans, who claimed the order is an unconstitutional attempt to interfere in the November election. Lower courts had dismissed the lawsuit. The justices separately rejected two appeals from Colorado and Pennsylvania stemming from baseless claims made by Republicans that voting machines and software of Dominion Voting Systems were responsible for Donald Trump’s defeat in the 2020 presidential election.

