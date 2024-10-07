Supreme Court lets stand a decision barring emergency abortions that violate Texas ban

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has let stand a decision barring emergency abortions that violate the law in Texas, which has one of the country’s strictest abortion bans. The justices kept in place a lower court order that said hospitals cannot be required to provide pregnancy terminations that would violate Texas law. The high court did not detailing its reasoning and there were no noted dissents. Texas had asked the justices to leave the order in place while the Biden administration had asked the justices to throw out the lower court order.

