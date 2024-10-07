Patriots captain Jabrill Peppers arrested on assault, strangulation, drug charges

BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) — Police say Patriots captain Jabrill Peppers was arrested over the weekend on assault, strangulation and other charges following a disturbance at a home. The 29-year-old Peppers was scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Quincy District Court on the charges, which also include assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a Class “B” substance believed to be cocaine, according to a police news release. He was arrested early Saturday. It wasn’t immediately clear if Peppers has a lawyer for the charges. A phone number for him could not be found. Coach Jerod Mayo said the team is gathering more information.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.