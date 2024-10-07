Mozambique’s presidential election: Here’s what to know

MAPUTO, Mozambique (AP) — Mozambicans are expected to turn out in large numbers on Wednesday for an election that will choose a successor to President Filipe Nyusi after his two terms. Close to 17 million voters in the southern African nation of 31 million people are registered to vote. The ruling Front for the Liberation of Mozambique, or Frelimo, is widely expected to retain power. At least four candidates have been campaigning to bring change to a country which faces a yearslong jihadist insurgency in its north and whose long Indian Ocean coastline is vulnerable to extreme climate conditions like flooding.

