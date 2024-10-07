Movie armorer on Alec Baldwin’s film ‘Rust’ pleads guilty to gun charge in separate case

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A movie armorer in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin on the set of the Western film “Rust” has pleaded guilty to a separate charge of carrying a gun into a license liquor establishment. Movie weapons supervisor Hannah Gutierrez-Reed agreed to change her plea to guilty in exchange for a reduced sentence of 18 months supervised probation. Judge T. Glenn Ellington approved the arrangement Monday at a court hearing in Santa Fe. The case stems from evidence that Gutierrez-Reed carried a gun into a downtown Santa Fe bar where firearms are prohibited weeks before “Rust” began filming in October 2021.

