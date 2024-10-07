Harris is still introducing herself as she sets out on media tour when people are already voting

NEW YORK (AP) — Kamala Harris has three media appearances on Tuesday in New York. She’ll sit for a conversation with the women of “The View,” speak with radio host Howard Stern and tape a show with late-night comedian Stephen Colbert. The blitz comes after Harris has largely avoided interviews since replacing President Joe Biden at the top of the Democratic ticket. Long past the midway point of her unexpected presidential campaign and with voting already underway, Harris is still introducing herself to Americans who will determine her fate in this year’s presidential election.

