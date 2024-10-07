Chicago mayor names new school board after entire panel resigns amid a fight over district control

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has appointed a new school board, days after all seven members resigned amid an escalating fight over control of the public schools in the nation’s third-largest city. Johnson has been trying to oust Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez, who was named to the job in 2021 by Johnson’s predecessor. Johnson, a former Chicago Teachers Union organizer, has clashed with Martinez, including over how best to close gaps in the district’s nearly $10 billion budget. Martinez has declined to resign, citing the need for stability in the district. Rather than step into the fray, all seven members announced Friday that they will resign effective at the end of the month.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.