Anti-Israel protesters set up encampment outside home of Jewish congressman in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A Jewish congressman said masked anti-Israel demonstrators arrived outside his Ohio on the eve of Monday’s anniversary of the Oct. 7 attack and refused to leave. Democratic U.S. Rep. Greg Landsman said Monday that the group has set up an encampment and intimidated him and his family members. He said he has been forced to secure a police escort to enter and exit safely. The group posted video footage of the demonstration to Instagram. They said it was intended to denounce Landsman’s votes “to conceal the death toll and continue funding mass murder in Gaza.”

