A recipe for turmeric chicken soup is a window into a Southern Thai family

When she was growing up in Southern Thailand, chef Nok Suntaranon spent most days after school helping her mother sell homemade curry pastes in the market. Decades later, Suntaranon named her restaurant in Philadelphia after her mom, Kalaya. And she features many of her mom’s recipes in her new cookbook, “Kalaya’s Southern Thai Kitchen.” Suntaranon’s turmeric chicken soup is herbaceous and heavy on aromatics, with a handful of cilantro. The homemade broth takes only as long as the chicken to cook. It comes brightly spiced with lime and a full tablespoon of black and white peppers.

