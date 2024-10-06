South Korean woman sues government and adoption agency after her kidnapped daughter was sent abroad

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A 70-year-old South Korean woman on Monday sued her government, an adoption agency, and an orphanage over the adoption of her daughter, who was sent to the United States in 1976, months after she was kidnapped at age four. The damage suit filed by Han Tae-soon, whose story was part of an Associated Press investigation published last month, could ignite further debate on the dubious child-gathering practices and widespread falsification of paperwork that tarnished Korea’s historic adoption program, which annually sent thousands of kids to the West during the 1970-80s.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.