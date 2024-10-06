Minnesota man arrested after allegedly threatening to ‘shoot up’ synagogue

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota man was arrested after allegedly threatening to “shoot up” a Minneapolis synagogue. Officials announced the arrest on Saturday. Staff at Temple Israel reported to the Minneapolis Police Department on Sept. 11 that they had received several phone calls from a person threatening to “shoot up” the synagogue. A special police detail was assigned to provide extra patrols around Temple Israel ahead of the Jewish new year and the one-year anniversary of the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel. An officer from that detail was notified of a man outside with a firearm on Thursday. He fled the area, but officers arrested a 21-year-old man the next day.

