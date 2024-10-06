Maldives President Muizzu to meet India’s Modi to repair strained diplomatic ties

NEW DELHI (AP) — Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu will hold talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi as he aims to repair relations between their countries that have been strained since he came to power last year. India and China are competing for influence in Maldives, which has a strategic location in the Indian Ocean, and Muizzu has been pro-China. India has been a key provider of development assistance, including infrastructure projects, medical care and health facilities to the archipelago nation. Meanwhile, Maldives is part of China’s “Belt and Road” initiative to build ports and highways and expand trade, as well as China’s influence across Asia, Africa, and Europe.

