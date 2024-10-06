Former Singapore Cabinet minister starts 1-year sentence for receiving illegal gifts

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — A former Singaporean Cabinet minister has begun a one-year prison term for receiving illegal gifts. Former Transport Minister S. Iswaran had pleaded guilty to one count of obstructing justice and four of accepting gifts from two businessmen with whom he had official business. He said on social media that he accepted what he did was wrong and apologized. The case has embarrassed the ruling People’s Action Party, which prides itself on clean governance. A Malaysian hotelier who brought Formula One to Singapore was charged last week with obstructing justice and abetting Iswaran’s wrongdoings. The case against Ong Beng Seng has been adjourned until next month. The second businessman will not be charged.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.