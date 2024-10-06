A Pakistani separatist group claims bombing that killed 2 Chinese near Karachi airport

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani separatist group has claimed responsibility for a late night bombing that targeted a convoy with Chinese nationals outside Karachi’s airport, killing two workers from China and wounding eight people. Pakistani news channels broadcast videos of flames engulfing cars and a thick column of smoke rising from the scene. Troops and police cordoned off the area and counterterrorism officials said they were investigating how the attacker reached Karachi. The spokesman for the separatist Baloch Liberation Army said one of their suicide bombers targeted the convoy of Chinese engineers as they left the airport. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Monday that the attackers were “enemies of Pakistan” and promised the perpetrators would be punished.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.